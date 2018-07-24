Podorsky Leads Fort Wayne To 4-2 Win Over Clinton

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Robbie Podorsky doubled and singled twice as the Fort Wayne TinCaps defeated the Clinton LumberKings 4-2 on Monday.

Travis Radke got Joseph Rosa to fly out with a runner on first to end the game for his 12th save of the season.

Clinton started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Rosa stole second, went to third on a single by Ariel Sandoval, and then scored on a single by Jack Larsen.

Fort Wayne answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs to take the lead for good. Kelvin Melean hit a two-run single and Luis Almanzar hit an RBI single en route to the two-run lead.

The TinCaps tacked on another run in the eighth when Esteury Ruiz hit an RBI single, driving in Jack Suwinski.

Austin Smith (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Clinton starter Randy Bell (2-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

