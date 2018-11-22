Police: 2 Sisters Found Dead In Overheated Apartment

FOREST PARK, Ohio (AP) — Police say two sisters have been found dead in their suburban Cincinnati apartment where the heat had reached over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

Forest Park police say of 41-year-old Theresa Johnson and 44-year-old Mary Johnson both had developmental disabilities and their professional caregiver called 911 after discovering their bodies. Police said the caregiver had dropped them off at their apartment Sunday afternoon and returned Monday to take them to work.

Police Lt. Adam Pape said it appeared the furnace malfunctioned.

Firefighters estimated the temperature inside the apartment when they arrived at around 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius). Both women were in bed.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office hasn’t released the official cause of death. Police don’t suspect foul play.

