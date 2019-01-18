Police: 3 Dead, 1 Wounded In Shooting At Kentucky Home

People arriving to the scene of a shooting involving multiple people react outside the home in Owensboro, Ky., Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. (Alan Warren/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — Police were trying to determine who killed three people and wounded another in a shooting Thursday at a home in western Kentucky.

Investigators had not yet established a motive that led to the shooting in Owensboro, police said. Nor had they identified the shooter.

“We believe, at this point, that this is an isolated incident,” Owensboro police spokesman Andrew Boggess said. “But as to who the suspect may be or what the exact motive is, I can’t speak to that at this point.”

All the victims were adults but authorities didn’t know if they were related, he said. The shootings occurred around 11 a.m. The victims had not yet been publicly identified.

Police think the shootings occurred inside the home, Boggess said.

Owensboro is just south of the state’s border with Indiana and about 107 miles (172 kilometers) southwest of Louisville, Kentucky.

Officers called to the home found two people dead and two others critically wounded, Boggess said. One of the wounded died later at a hospital, he said.

Detectives were searching the home for clues as to what caused the shootings, he said.

“We’ve got all of our resources devoted to this,” Boggess said. “We’re trying to get to the bottom of it.”

