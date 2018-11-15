Police Investigating Fatal Morning Wreck In Hillsdale

HILLSDALE — The Hillsdale City Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred Thursday morning on Carleton Rod near Beck Road.

Emergency personnel had the road temporarily closed down until 11:15 a.m. when a traffic crash investigator finished taking measurements.

Hillsdale City Police Chief Scott Hephner opened the northbound lane of Carleton Road up for traffic at that time while southbound traffic was diverted to Moore Road due to officers remaining on scene with two vehicles involved.

Hephner said the identification of the deceased would not be released until next of kin were notified.

Road conditions at the time of the wreck were described as icy and “slick.”

