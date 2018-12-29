Police: Indiana Trooper Fatally Shot Man After He Grabbed Handgun

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — State Police say a state trooper fatally shot a western Indiana man after he grabbed a handgun when the officer confronted him along a highway.

Police said Saturday the officer shot 56-year-old Glenn A. Rightsell after the Linden man failed to follow his orders and allegedly grabbed a handgun on his own waist Friday night.

He died at a hospital.

Police say the trooper had tagged an abandoned sport-utility vehicle Friday afternoon along U.S. 231 in Montgomery County.

The shooting occurred three hours later when the trooper notice a car parked in front of the SUV, with its hood up, and stopped to investigate.

Rightsell’s nephew, Matt Clark, tells the Journal & Courier his uncle was trying to fix his daughter’s stalled SUV and he always carried a gun on his belt.

