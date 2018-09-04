Policelli Scores Winning Run In 10th, West Michigan Beats Fort Wayne 3-2 In Walk-Off Finish

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) — Anthony Pereira hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Brady Policelli with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the West Michigan Whitecaps defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 3-2 on Monday.
Policelli scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a single by Colby Bortles.
One batter earlier, Bortles singled, scoring John Valente to tie the game 2-2.
The TinCaps took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 10th when Kelvin Melean scored on a ground out.
Johan Belisario (3-2) got the win in relief while Evan Miller (5-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
For the TinCaps, Esteury Ruiz singled three times, also stealing a base.
