President Trump Order Boosts Opportunity Zones Program To Help Distressed American Communities

President Donald Trump holds the signed executive order establishing the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday Dec. 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is signing an executive order that will engage 13 federal agencies to aid the Opportunity Zones program targeting development in distressed American communities. The program is part of the 2017 tax reform law, offering tax benefits for developers and investors to build in long-neglected areas.

The order establishes the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council, which will work to identify federal resources and regulations allowing agencies to coordinate with state and local officials and the zones’ stakeholders.

Trump hailed the order as a way for all U.S. communities to “share in prosperity.”

Trump’s daughter and close adviser Ivanka Trump attended the event, but neither commented on an Associated Press investigation that examined her promotion of the program despite investments held by her husband, Jared Kushner, that could benefit from the plan’s tax breaks.

In this Dec. 10, 2018 photo, a brownstone apartment building, center, owned by Kushner Companies is shown in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood of New York. An Associated Press investigation found President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in law could benefit from a program they pushed that offers massive tax breaks to developers who invest in downtrodden American areas. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner own a major stake in a real estate investment firm that recently announced it is launching funds to take advantage of the Opportunity Zone program. Separately, Kushner’s family firm owns at least 13 properties that could qualify for the tax breaks because they are in Opportunity Zones in New Jersey, New York and Maryland. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

