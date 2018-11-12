President Trump Says 7 To Receive Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Posted By: Forrest Church November 11, 2018

In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah gestures as he speaks during the UTGOP election night party in Salt Lake City. President Donald Trump has announced his first recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and they include Hatch, Miriam Adelson, a doctor and wife of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, a Republican donor; former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach and Alan Page, who began a legal career after leaving the NFL. (Ravell Call/The Deseret News via AP) /The Deseret News via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced his first recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and they include the wife of a major Republican Party donor, the longest-serving Republican senator in U.S. history, Elvis Presley and Babe Ruth.

Trump will also posthumously recognize the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Medals are going to Miriam Adelson, a doctor and wife of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, a Republican donor; Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, who is retiring after more than 41 years in the U.S. Senate; former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach and Alan Page, who began a legal career after leaving the NFL.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest honor for a civilian.

 

