President Trump, State Officials Discuss Efforts To Help Ex-Inmates

President Donald Trump, seated right at the head of the table, speaks during a meeting with state leaders about prison reform, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Also seated at the table from left, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, Zach Fuentes, White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta, Shahira Knight, Director of Legislative Affairs, Brooke Rollins, Assistant to the President for Strategic Initiatives, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By Jill Colvin, Associated Press

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump discussed prison reform with governors and state attorneys general at his New Jersey golf club Thursday.

The White House said the officials represented states that have implemented changes similar to those backed by Trump.

The mostly Republican group included Govs. Matt Bevin of Kentucky, Nathan Deal of Georgia, Phil Bryant of Mississippi, Doug Burgum of North Dakota and John Bel Edwards, a Louisiana Democrat. Also attending were Republican attorneys general Pam Bondi of Florida and Ken Paxton of Texas.

The administration has been pressing Congress to send Trump legislation that would provide the Bureau of Prisons with $50 million over the next five years for drug treatment, education and job skills programs.

Trump said the administration feels “very, very strongly” about helping former inmates find jobs.

