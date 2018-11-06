President Trump Stops Last Campaign Speech As Woman Suffers Medical Emergency; Crowd Spontaneously Sings Hymn “Amazing Grace”

Trump paused his stump speech for roughly five minutes after being alerted to a medical emergency in the crowd of thousands.

As emergency workers made their way to the woman, Trump said: “Take your time. Take your time. Relax” while encouraging the crowd to pray. After several minutes the audience broke into the hymn “Amazing Grace.”

Resuming his speech after the supporter was taken out of the arena, Trump said of the singing, “That was beautiful.”

He adds: “Hopefully she’ll be OK.”

Medical emergencies are common at presidential rallies, where security requires attendees to be in place for hours ahead of time.

