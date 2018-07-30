Protest Of Michindoh Drilling Plan Held

A call out by Josh Nichols on social media to protest Artesian of Pioneer’s plans to sell water from the Michindoh aquifer brought together people from Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana. While estimates are that there were 20-30 in attendance, several more stopped to sign the petitions.

The protest was held on the sidewalk in front of the Williams County Courthouse in an area where the group was not in need of a permit. The plan for now is to hold the protest on the square in Bryan each Sunday. More information can be found on the Protest The Michindoh Drilling Plan facebook page.

