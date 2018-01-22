Rachel McKelvey (1918 – 2018)

Rachel G. McKelvey, age 99, of Montpelier passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon January 20, 2018 at the Defiance Inpatient Hospice in Defiance, Ohio.

She was born April 21, 1918 in Superior Township, Ohio to Alva and Myrta (White) Shankster.

She married Carl W. McKelvey and he preceded her in death November 22, 1984.

Rachel was a lifelong Williams County resident who had worked as a dietary cook for the Williams County General Hospital in Montpelier retiring in 1988. She was a member of the West Bethesda Presbyterian Church, the Chit-Chat Club and an active member of the Montpelier Senior Center where she enjoyed playing cards. For 27 years, she and her husband had enjoyed spending winters in Zephyrhills, Florida.

Survivors of Mrs. McKelvey include her two sons: William G. (Sandra) McKelvey of Edgerton and Keith R. (Marilyn) McKelvey of Montpelier; four daughters: Janet Cooley of Montpelier, Virginia (Gary) Ingersoll of Monticello, Illinois, Marilyn (Paul) Kline of Hicksville and Karen Weirich of Montpelier; one daughter-in-law: Nancy McKelvey of Montpelier; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great grandchildren and twenty-four great- great grandchildren; ten step grandchildren, eight step great grandchildren and fourteen step great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carl, two sons: Marvin L. and infant Robert Eugene, two sons-in-law: Robert Weirich and Jess Cooley, one brother: Clarence Shankster, four sisters: Lillian Kohl, Mildred Motter, Alice Johnson and Julia Smith.

Visitation for Rachel will be from 3:00 to 7:30 P.M. on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at the Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home, Empire Chapel in Montpelier. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home with Reverend David Tilly to officiate. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Preferred memorials are to West Bethesda Presbyterian Church or the Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com