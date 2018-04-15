Rain Postpones TinCaps & Hot Rods In Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The TinCaps and Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays) had their scheduled game postponed because of rain at Bowling Green Ballpark on Saturday night. They’ll make the game up on Sunday, as they conclude their three-game series with a doubleheader.

Both games on Sunday will be scheduled to go seven innings. See details below.

Fort Wayne won the series opener on Friday night, 13-2.

Following the doubleheader, the TinCaps are off Monday and then open a six-game homestand at Parkview Field on Tuesday night at 7:05 against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers).

Schedule for Doubleheader on Sunday, April 15

Game 1, 3:05 p.m.

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Osvaldo Hernandez

– Hot Rods Probable Starter: LHP Brendan McKay

Game 2, 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Tom Cosgrove

– Hot Rods Probable Starter: RHP Alex Valverde

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM, TinCapsRadio.com, TuneIn

