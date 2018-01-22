Ralph “Johnny” Beavers (1964 – 2018)

Ralph “Johnny” F. Beavers, Jr., 53 of Edon passed away at his home Friday morning.

He was born on October 25, 1964 in Montpelier to Ralph F. Beavers, Sr. and Vivian (Zuver) Reed.

Ralph was a machine operator and forklift operator at ARO Tru Line in Bryan.

He is survived by his mother Vivian Reed of Montpelier; one son Daniel Beavers of Butler, Indiana; one daughter Melissa Stull of Hicksville, Ohio; and siblings, Connie (Michael) Warner, Merry Greaux, James (Priscilla) Beavers, Karen (Michael) Merillat, Janice (Rich) Lininger, Doug (Pam) Reed, Denise (Robert) Bauer, Joshua (Angela) Beavers, John Beavers, Luke (Erica) Beavers, and Jackie Beavers. Ralph was preceded in death by his father.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.