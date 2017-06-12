Randy Kerr (1953 – 2017)

Randy F. Kerr, 64, of St. Mary’s, Georgia, and a long-time resident of Williams County, passed away Saturday at the Senior Care Center in St. Mary’s following a lengthy illness.

He was born to Franklin Rudolph (Rudy) and Betty (Betsy Gentry) Kerr on June 3, 1953, in Fort Hood, Texas. Randy graduated from North Central High School in Pioneer, Ohio, in 1971. He married Elsie Bouch May 5, 2013, in Butler, Pennsylvania, and she survives.

Randy had formerly been a member of New Life Temple in Bryan, and Soul’s Harbor Church in Montpelier where he had served as a deacon. He retired in 2008 from Bryan Metals, Inc. following 36 years of service. He held the positions of Union President, Unit Chair, Chief Griever, and Shift Steward as a member of the United Steelworkers (USW) Local # 890L for many years. Randy had earned a one-year certificate from Vision Christian Bible College in Biblical Studies. Randy took great joy in serving his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Randy is survived by sons Christopher (Kristin) Kerr of Larwill, Indiana, Nicholas Kerr of Kunkle, Sean Kerr and Jared Kerr of Defiance, and daughter Tara (Michael) Shiflett of Bryan. He was the proud grandfather of Julia Kerr, Emily Kerr, and Violet Kerr of Larwill, Indiana, and Sierra Kerr and Skylar Kerr of Sherwood. Randy is also survived by a brother, Ricky R. Kerr of Jacksonville, Florida, and sister Sherah Kay (Don) Carey of Campbellsville, Kentucky.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2017, at the Montpelier First Church of the Nazarene, 401 W. Brown Rd., Montpelier, Ohio, with the Reverend Dan Cook officiating.