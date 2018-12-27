Raymond Siders (1931-2018)

Raymond Gardner Siders, age 87, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 4:35 A.M. on Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at Community Hospitals of Williams County-Bryan.

Mr. Siders retired from Bryan Custom Plastics with over 34 years of service. He also drove for Amish families and owned Siders Camper Rentals. He was a member of the Edon Masonic Lodge, was a 32 degree Mason and had held all the offices of the Lodge. Raymond enjoyed camping and traveling throughout the United States. He served on the West Unity Fire Department in the 1950s.

Raymond Gardner Siders was born on October 5, 1931 in West Unity, the son of Don and Lela (Borehm) Siders. He married Betty Jean Colon on August 27, 1960, and she survives.

Raymond is also survived by his son, Bruce (Dee) Siders, of Bryan; daughter, Vicky (Steve) Stapf, of Crawfton, Maryland; grandchildren, Chad Siders and Amanda Siders, both of Bryan and Rebecca, Christina and Stephanie Stapf, all of Crawfton, Maryland and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Bernita Landon Siders; daughter, Marilyn Studer; infant son, Kenneth Siders and sisters, Virginia Drake and Geneva Barnhart.

Graveside services will be held at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity on Monday, December 31, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association or an organization of the donor’s choice.

