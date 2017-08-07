Rebecca L. Mahnke (1945 – 2017)

Rebecca L. “Becky” Mahnke, age 72, of Wauseon passed away early Thursday July 27, 2017 at Heartland of Wauseon.

She had worked at the former McCord Corporation in Wauseon for 17 years. She had also been a lifelong Homemaker.

Mrs. Mahnke was born on June 4, 1945 in Wauseon, Ohio the daughter of the late Harold and the late Betty (Leininger) Nofziger. On November 3, 1973 she married Jerry Mahnke and he survives. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy. Surviving besides her husband, Jerry are sons; Troy (Dawn), Matthew (Kristy), Joseph (Erin) and Jeremy (Katie). Also surviving are grandchildren; Holly, Hope, Luke, Dustin, Madisyn, Makayla, Mason, Alona, James, Cameron, Tyler and Lawson. Sisters; Barbara (Jim) Short, Patty (Lamar-deceased) Gisel, Connie Nofziger, Lisa Nofziger and brother Tim Nofziger also survive. Preceding her in death was brother Gene Nofziger.

Funeral services were held Tuesday at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon with Pastor Pete Chestnut officiating. Interment was in the Wauseon Union Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the Donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.GrisierFH.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.