Recent obit: James Thompson

James W. Thompson, age 88, peacefully passed away Monday early morning, March 26, 2018 at Fulton Manor in Wauseon where he had been a resident for several years. Jim was born in Toledo to the late Le Roy M. Thompson and Anna (Smith) Thompson. He is survived by his half-brother, Hank (Nancy) Wilke of Casa Grande, AZ and half-sister, Susan M. (Walter) Ball of Jonesborough, TN. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Le Roy Thompson of Portland, OR and sister-in-law, Daisy Thompson.

Private interment will take place at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania, Ohio. Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

