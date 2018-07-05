Reds Split July 3rd-4th Games With White Sox

July 3rd, 2018 – White Sox Rally For 12-8 Win Over Reds In 12 Innings

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By JOE KAY, AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — A pair of two-homer performances. A bases-loaded triple, followed by another triple. So many unusual things went into Chicago’s biggest comeback of the season that even the White Sox had trouble keeping track.

No matter. They’ll take it.

Daniel Palka and Avisail Garcia each homered twice, and Yoan Moncada tripled with the bases loaded in the 12th inning as the White Sox pulled off their biggest comeback and beat the Cincinnati Reds 12-8 on Tuesday night.

“Well, a lot going on today,” manager Rick Renteria said.

It was a night of non-stop offense, right from the outset.

Trailing 7-2 after five innings, the White Sox pulled even in the ninth on Garcia’s solo homer off Raisel Iglesias, then pulled it out with the help of a couple of Reds errors.

“That last inning was tough,” said Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett, whose error opened the way.

The White Sox loaded the bases with a walk and two errors. Moncada’s opposite-field triple off Jackson Stephens (2-1) broke the tie, and Yolmer Sanchez followed with another triple.

Hector Santiago (3-3) fanned six in two innings as the White Sox extended their domination in the interleague series. They’re 17-5 all-time against the Reds, including 11-3 in Cincinnati.

“Surreal,” said Chicago starter Lucas Giolito, who gave up three homers but wound up on the winning side. “From my perspective, I didn’t get the job done. It’s an awesome feeling that these guys play hard behind you.”

Jim Riggleman was ejected by plate umpire Eric Cooper during Chicago’s winning rally, his first ejection as the Reds’ interim manager. They had words as Riggleman was signaling from the dugout for an intentional walk.

“Then he made some comment that I didn’t like,” Riggleman said. “That’s kind of how the whole game went.”

The Reds got the better of a free-swinging game early on, surging ahead 4-0 before Giolito could record an out. Jose Peraza opened with a triple, Gennett hit his 14th homer , Joey Votto walked, and Eugenio Suarez followed with his 17th homer . Suarez performed a salsa dance with Votto after he crossed the plate.

Adam Duvall added a three-run shot into the upper deck in left field in the fifth inning off Giolito for a 7-2 lead, the second time in his career that the right-hander has allowed three homers in a game.

Anthony DeSclafani also gave up a career-high three homers — two by Palka and one by Garcia, who went 3 for 6 and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games.

INTERLEAGUE

The White Sox are 4-10 in interleague play this season. The Reds are 7-2. The loss snapped their streak of six straight wins against the AL.

LONG TIME COMING

The last time the White Sox and Reds played an extra-inning game was Game 6 of the “Black Sox” World Series in 1919. Chicago won that game 5-4 in 10 innings at Crosley Field.

HOMECOMING

Giolito started the Futures Game as part of the All-Star festivities at Great American Ball Park in 2015 and pitched two scoreless innings .

SLOPPY, SLOPPY

The Reds committed a season-high four errors — two by Suarez at third, one by Peraza at shortstop and one by Gennett at second base.

ROBBED … SORT OF

Sanchez’s triple in the 12th came on a weird play. Right fielder Brandon Dixon stretched above the wall and grabbed the fly ball — robbing Sanchez of a homer — but the glove flipped off his hand as he hit the wall and the ball deflected back onto the field.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Jose Abreu was out of the lineup a day after he fouled a pitch off his left ankle. X-rays were negative. Abreu pinch hit in the 11th inning and grounded out.

Reds: Homer Bailey threw 103 pitches in 6 2/3 innings of a rehab appearance for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday night, giving up one run and seven hits while fanning eight. Bailey has been sidelined since June 2 by a sore right knee.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Dylan Covey (3-3) is 0-1 with a 12.71 ERA in his last three starts, walking 12 in 11 1/3 innings and giving up 16 runs.

Reds: Sal Romano (4-8) went 1-2 with a 3.90 ERA in five June starts. He’s been limited to five innings in four of his last six starts.

July 4th, 2018 – Romano Squeeze Highlights Big Inning, Reds Beat Chisox

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Fitting for Independence Day, the Cincinnati Reds saved all their fireworks for the fourth.

Starting pitcher Sal Romano’s suicide squeeze capped Cincinnati’s six-run fourth inning, and the Reds rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 7-4 on Wednesday night.

“It was nice to be able to contribute with the bat,” said Romano, who was hitting .038 going into the game. “The first thought when I saw the signal, I thought the number one thing was get the ball down wherever the pitch was. I was excited. I have never done it before. It was definitely a big insurance run and got the out of the game.”

Jesse Winker and Jose Peraza each had a two-run single during the big inning, and Scooter Gennett also singled in a run. The Reds overcame Daniel Palka’s third home run in two games to win the three-game series and complete a 4-3 homestand before a crowd of 24,442, which stayed for a postgame fireworks show.

The Reds have won 13 of 17 and have come from behind in eight of their last 11 wins.

Yoan Moncada added a two-run homer for the White Sox, who have dropped five of seven and 14 of 20.

Cincinnati improved to 8-2 in interleague play, the most wins since going 11-9 in 2013. The White Sox are 4-11 against NL teams.

Romano (5-8) struck out six and allowing six hits and four runs in five innings. His bunt back to the mound brought home Adam Duvall for the final run of Cincinnati’s breakout fourth inning.

Reds relievers Amir Garrett and Michael Lorenzen teamed up for 2 1/3 scoreless innings before Jared Hughes celebrated his 33rd birthday by pitching the final 1 2/3 for his sixth save.

Dylan Covey retired his first nine batters before the Reds erupted for five hits and six runs while sending 10 batters to the plate in the fourth. Winker and Peraza each had a two-run single before Romano’s bunt knocked Covey (3-4) out of the game. Covey allowed a walk, struck out two and hit a batter in 3 2/3 innings.

“I was trying to get ground balls, but I was leaving my pitches elevated,” Covey said. “I tried to make adjustments. That’s not my game, I’ve got to keep the ball down.”

“Their guy was shutting us down pretty good,” Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman said. “We saw some things from him better the second time around. We put together some good at-bats.”

Moncada, whose 12th-inning bases-loaded triple broke open Chicago’s 12-3 win Tuesday, gave the White Sox a 2-0 lead with a two-out, two-run homer in the third. Palka went deep for a 3-0 lead in the fourth.

The Reds added a run in the eighth on pitcher Chris Volstad’s bases-loaded throwing error.

EXPLOSIVE

The Reds sent nine or more batters to the plate in one inning in five of the seven games on the just-completed homestand.

SHREWD MOVE

Billy Hamilton, who entered the game as a pinch-runner in the sixth and stayed in to play center field, threw out Jose Abreu at the plate trying to score from second to end the eighth – Hamilton’s eighth assist of the season, tying Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber for the NL lead among outfielders.

SHAKEUP

The Reds traded RHP Dylan Floro and a minor league pitcher to the Los Angeles Dodgers for two minor league pitchers, optioned IF/OF Brandon Dixon to Triple-A Louisville and recalled RHP Tanner Rainey and LHP Cody Reed from Louisville before Wednesdays game.

DON’T FORGET TO WRITE

A 10-day, nine-game road trip and the All-Star break will keep the Reds away from Cincinnati until July 20.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Abreu returned to Chicago’s lineup after leaving Monday’s game and missing Tuesday’s with a bruised left ankle from a foul ball.

Reds: Gennett reported no problems from having his left hand bent back while trying to make a catch on Adam Engel’s bunt Tuesday.

UP NEXT

White Sox: LHP Carlos Rodon (1-3) faces the Astros on Thursday. He is 1-0 with a 1.71 ERA in four career starts against Houston.

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle (6-6) faces the Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field. Mahle was 3-0 with a 2.18 ERA in five June starts.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.