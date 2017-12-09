Reginald LaPorte (1936 – 2017)

Reginald D. LaPorte, Sr., 81 years, of West Unity passed away Thursday, December 7, 2017 in his home with his family by his side.

Reg was born February 4, 1936 in St. Clair, Michigan, the son of the late Barbara LaPorte. He married Leona E. Mills on March 17, 1956 in Port Huron, Michigan and she survives.

Reg worked for Williams County as a heavy equipment operator for 20 years, retiring in 1992. Previously, he worked for the City of Bryan. He and his wife, Leona, are members of First Brethren Church, Bryan. In his free time, Reg enjoyed the outdoors, whether it be camping, fishing or taking in the beauty around him. He spent time woodworking and with his family whenever he had the chance.

Surviving is his wife, Leona of West Unity; five children, Dennis LaPorte of Stryker, Vickie (Steve) Chaffin of Houston, Texas, Sherri (Jeff) Eschhofen of Bryan, Reginald D. (Fiancé Dawn Thomas) LaPorte, Jr. of Montpelier, and Tim (Mary) LaPorte of West Unity; ten grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Reg was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Lisa LaPorte.

Visitation for Reginald D. LaPorte, Sr. will be held Sunday, December 10, 2017 from 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral Services for Reg will be held Monday, December 11, 2017 at 11:00 at First Brethren Church, 13050 County Road C, Bryan, with Pastor Brent Sloan officiating. Private interment will be held in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service, Monday at the church.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Community Health Professionals 1215 South Portland Street, Bryan, Ohio, First Brethren Church or a Charity of the Donor’s Choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com