Reinhard Draghiceanu (1949 – 2018)

Reinhard “Rick” Draghiceanu, 68 years, of Defiance passed away Monday, January 1, 2018 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, Defiance.

Rick was born October 13, 1949 in Essen, Germany, the son of the late Dan and Anna (Graff) Draghiceanu.

He married Brianna Thomas on December 15, 2000 in Toledo, Ohio. Rick worked for Ford Motor Company at the Dearborn Glass Plant as a shipping and receiving clerk for 27 years. In his free time, Rick enjoyed fishing, grilling, and working on cars. He especially cherished spending time with his family.

Surviving is his wife, Brianna Draghiceanu, of Defiance, Ohio; four children, Anna Maiden of Taylor, Michigan, Ted (Kim) Draghiceanu of Defiance, Ohio, Dakota Draghiceanu of Defiance, Ohio and Kaitlyn Draghiceanu of Defiance, Ohio, and one grandchild, Danny Maiden of Taylor Michigan. Rick was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Eika Draghiceanu and Wolfgang Draghiceanu.

To honor Rick’s wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Fort Defiance Humane Society, 7169 State Route 15, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com