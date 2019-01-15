Rell Myers (1932-2019)

Rell L. Myers, 86, of Montpelier passed away peacefully with his family by his side early Friday morning in Amelia, Ohio. He was born on October 9, 1932 in Pioneer to Newton and Zella (Keck) Myers.

Rell proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. On January 2, 1955 he married Margaret Koch and she preceded him in death March 1, 2005.

Rell was a member of Bethlehem Christian Union Church. He worked for the railroad, Mohawk Tools and Ferguson Tools before retirement.

He is survived by his children Kathy (Larry) Smith of Goshen, Indiana, Kris (Dick) DeWitt of Amelia, Ohio and Stan (Kelly) Myers of Elkhart, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Ryan Field, Lyndsey Blair, Rory Field, Kylee DeWitt, Emylee Lighty-Smith, Sammy Myers, Kwynlyn Smith and Krystal Myers; four great grandchildren, Jaxsyn Blair, Colin Field, Trey Blair and Elliot Field; brother Richard (Joan) Myers of West Unity; and sister-in-law Joanne Myers of Bryon Center, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Margaret, brother Jacob Myers and sister Amelia Myers.

Visitation for Rell will be on Friday, January 18th from 2-8pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier, Ohio. Services will be at 11am Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Slagle to officiate. Interment will follow at Osborn Cemetery in Amboy Township, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, World Vision, or Bethlehem Christian Union Church.





