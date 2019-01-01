Rev. Julia Ronngren (1966-2018)

Rev. Julia Lark Ronngren, 52 years, of Wauseon, formerly of West Unity, passed away early on the morning of Thursday, December 27, 2018, in the emergency room of Henry County Hospital, Napoleon.

Julia was born March 12, 1966 in Petoskey, Michigan, daughter of the late Herbert Ward and Mary Esther (Foley) Hilliker.

Julia was a 1983 graduate of Central High School in Flint, Michigan. She furthered her education and received her bachelor’s Degree from Macalester College in 1988 and the Master of Divinity Degree from United Theological Seminary in 2003. Julia married Todd Ronngren on March 4, 1989 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and he survives.

Reverend Ronngren served as a Pastor in the United Methodist Church, holding Pastorates in Harrison, Ohio, Grenville, Ohio, Bellefontaine, Ohio, Payne, Ohio and her last assignment prior to her illness was at the West Unity United Methodist Church. She was last attending the Archbold United Methodist Church. Julia was blessed with a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing. She was a fanatical puzzle fan, who would sit for hours with friends piecing together enormous puzzles. Julia had the personality where she loved to be around people and was a blessing to many.

In addition to her husband Todd, Julia is survived by six siblings, Greg (Janet Russell) Hilliker of Flushing, Michigan, Jenny (Curt) Byrd of Bloomington, Indiana, Becky (Rick) Batterbee of Bay City, Michigan, Beverly (Randy) Radcliffe of Independence, Kentucky, Betsy (Mike) Jarvis of Allen, Texas and Andrew (Nicole) Hilliker of Lawrenceburg, Indiana; sister-in-law, Shelly Mosier along with many nieces and nephews, who she adored. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, William “Skip” Hilliker.

A Gathering of relatives and friends will be held on 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 19, 2019 in the West Unity United Methodist Church, where a Celebration of her life will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor James Nathan officiating. She will be interred beside her parents in Alanson, Michigan. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, West Unity.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to UMCOR, a relief agency of the United Methodist Church at P.O> Box 9068, New York, New York 10097-9068.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

