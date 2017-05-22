Rex Hathaway (1938 – 2017)

Rex Hathaway, 78 years, of Bryan passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Parkview Hospital Randallia with his family by his side.

Rex was born July 11, 1938 in Fostoria, Ohio, the son of the late Jay B and Flossie (Ault) Hathaway. He was a 1956 graduate of Fostoria High School, a member of the Air National Guard, and continued his education at Tiffin University and the University of Wisconsin School of Banking.

Rex married Linda Cramer on June 17, 1967 in Fostoria, Ohio and she survives. In 1957, Rex became a teller at Commercial Bank in Fostoria, Ohio, where he advanced to the positions of Vice President and Controller. He continued his career as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Bank One in Fremont, Ohio and then Hicksville Bank where he retired in 2007. Rex and his wife Linda are members at the Wesley United Methodist Church. Rex was involved in Rotary Club, Masonic Lodge, Bank Administration Institute (Past President), Toledo Chapter and many organizations where he served as treasurer and other various offices. Rex was a generous man, always volunteering and donating to others. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, winters in Florida, euchre, Ohio State football and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his wife, Linda of Bryan; three children, Sherrie Hathaway of Toledo, Ohio, Sandra Queen of San Deigo, California, and Susan (Stephen) Potter of Warsaw Indiana; five grandchildren, Scott Freudenberger, Adam Queen, Andrew, Jonah, and Riley Potter; one sister, Cora Blackman. Rex was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers and three sisters.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

