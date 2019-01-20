Ricardo Rodriguez (1973-2019)

Ricardo R. Rodriguez, 45 of Archbold, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on January 15, 2019. He was born on June 14, 1973 in Bryan Ohio to Teresa R. Lockhart and John H. Rodriguez Jr.

His pride and joy were his two girls Ana and Selena. He loved nothing more than to spend time with them and make unforgettable memories. His hobbies were playing his guitar and drawing. He cherished all the times he spent with his family and friends more than anything.

Ricardo is survived by his children Ana Rodriguez of Archbold, Ohio and Selena Rodriguez of Wauseon, Ohio, Mother; Teresa R Lockhart, Brother; Johnny R. (Dorothy) Rodriguez, Sister; Betty (Rob) Woodring. He was proceeded in death by his father John H. Rodriguez Jr.

Friends and Family will be received from 11-1 on January 26th at Assembly of God, 300 Park St. Archbold, Ohio with a funeral service to directly follow from 1-2pm. From there, Interment will be at the North Pettisville Cemetery, US 20A Wauseon, Ohio. All are welcome to return to the Assembly of God Church for a meal to follow.

