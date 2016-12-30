Richard D. Saaf (1931 – 2016)

Richard Dean “Dick” Saaf, age 85, of Archbold, passed away Thursday evening, December 22, 2016, in his home. Prior to his retirement he had been a plasterer.

Dick was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana on August 16, 1931, the son of Carl and Marie (Lasher) Saaf. On April 25, 1970 he married Susan Dominique, and she survives. He was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War, a lifetime member of the Wauseon VFW and a member of the Wauseon American Legion Post. He was also an Honorary life member of the Archbold Knights of Columbus. Dick enjoyed golfing, fishing, mushrooming, Notre Dame Football and Indiana Basketball.

Surviving, besides his wife, Susan, are children, Rick (Kay) Saaf of Ney, Michelle Bystrum of North Webster, Indiana, Mindy (Jim) Nicewonger of Florida, Brady (Patti) Saaf of Albion, Indiana, Christopher (Leeann) Saaf of Wauseon and Eric (Sandra) Saaf of Fayette. He is also survived by many grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one son, Randall Saaf.

