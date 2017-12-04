Richard Downing (1939 – 2017)

Richard “Dick” L. Downing, 78, of Pioneer passed away early Wednesday morning at his home.

He was born November 15, 1939 in Bridgewater Township to Wayne Otis and Pauline Lucille (Clark) Downing. On March 30, 1963 he married Carolyn D. Boothman in Angola, Indiana and she survives. Dick proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves.

Dick retired from ARO Corp in Bryan after 43 years of service. He also worked at Winzeler Stamping in Montpelier for many years. Dick also farmed his own land. He was a member of the Legion in Pioneer and the Horseman’s Association in Montpelier, he raced and trained horses in harness racing.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn; five children, Kevin Downing of Swanton, Christine Downing of Bryan, Frank Downing of Pioneer, Tracey (Mike) Clark of Camden, Michigan and Casey Downing of Defiance; five grandchildren, Jessica, Scott, Alisha, Jerrica and Andrea; seventeen great grandchildren, Tyler, Alex, Nate, Macaila, Devon, Chase, Christian, Taylor, Chrystalynn, Cierra, Corinna, Clayton, Trenton, Jack, Kaden, Lincoln and Joslin; three brothers, Jack (Charolette) Downing of Pioneer, Ted (Rae) Downing of Pioneer, and Robert Downing of Florida; one sister Lorraine Wise of Hillsdale, Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Jason Seabolt, and brother Denny Downing.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Montpelier Rehabilitation Services. www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com