Richard English (1941 – 2017)

Richard E. English, 75 years, of Defiance, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 8, 2017 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Richard was born October 18, 1941 in Defiance, the son of the late Nelson and Wilda (Yunck) English.

He was a 1961 graduate of Fairview High School. Richard then enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served aboard the USS Neches during the Vietnam Era. He was honorably discharged in 1966. Richard married Norma Paxton on June 11, 1967 in Sherwood, and she survives. Richard was a Millwright for General Motors for 36 years, retiring in 2004. He was a member of the Sherwood United Methodist Church, Sherwood Masonic Lodge #620 F & A.M., a Life Member of the Defiance VFW Post 3360, USS Neches Association, UAW Retirees Local 211, Fountain City Squares Dance Club and the Defiance County Master Gardeners. Richard also served on the Board of Directors for Midwest Community Federal Credit Union, serving as Chairman of the Board for many years. Richard was a master gardener and enjoyed working with stained glass, camping and woodworking. He and Norma enjoyed traveling with their motor home, spending time in Florida, Texas and Arizona. He treasured the time he spent with his family.

Surviving is his wife, Norma of Defiance; four children, Keith (Jennifer) English of Winchester, Kentucky, Cynthia (Timothy) Grine of Ney, Cheryl (Richard) Westrick of New Bavaria and Kent (Jennifer) English of Ney; 19 grandchildren, Alexis Berryman, Brody English, Baylee and Jackson Grine, Luke, Lucia, Emaline, Andrew, Maximilian, Xavier, Maryja, Miriam, Leo, Eamon, Roman, Annaliese, Job and Caeli Westrick, Lelah English; one sister, Eldora (Robert) Schindler of Montpelier; one brother, Robert (MaryAnn) English of Sherwood; one sister-in-law, Judy English of Sherwood. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Leroy English.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be given to Sherwood United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 4582, Sherwood, Ohio 43556 or to the USS Neches Association.

