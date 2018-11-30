Richard Gore (1941-2018)

Richard L. Gore, 77, of Wauseon passed away Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at his home. He was born Oct. 22, 1941, in Toledo to the late Merle and Frances (Wertz) Gore. Patricia R. Gore, his wife of 39 years, survives. Richard served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was employed with General Motors for more than 37 years, and was a proud member of UAW Local 14. Richard enjoyed his Lionel trains and boating with his wife on Lake Erie.

He is also survived by his sons, Martin (Shelly), Rick (Rebecca), Steven, and Jerry (Tiffany) Gore; grandchildren, Cole, Kaylin, Kylee (Tanner), Hunter, Jamie, Dylan, Cody, Timothy, Lindsey (Matt), and Allison (Joe); and great-grandchildren, Kadence, Hailee, Jayden, and Ella Gore. Richard was also preceded in death by his grandson, Elijah Gore.

Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at Newcomer-West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road, Toledo. He will be entombed at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery, with military honors. The family will receive guests 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital s in Richard’s memory. To leave a special message for Richard’s family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.

