Richard Hite (1941 – 2017)

Richard H. Hite, age 76, of Napoleon and longtime resident of Delta; passed away unexpectedly at the Henry County Hospital on Friday, October 27, 2017.

He was born in Wauseon on October 1, 1941 to the late Orley J. Hite and Margaret (Shaub) Hite. Richard was a 1960 graduate of Delta High School.

Before retiring in 2000 after 36 years; he served as an engineer in the research and development department at Libbey Owens Ford Co. On February 15, 1964 in Delta, he married Barbara J. Karr and she survives.

While in Delta he was a volunteer for 21 years with the Delta Fire and Rescue Department. Richard and his wife enjoyed spending their winter time in Bradenton, FL and summer months at Manapogo Park Campground in Angola, IN. He enjoyed playing cards with their card club and most of all watching his grandchildren participate in various sporting events.

Along with his wife of 53 years, Barbara J. Hite, he is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Leslie) Hite; daughter, Wendy (Ron) Pilkington; brother, William H. Hite; grandchildren, Jordan Hite, Lee (Brittani) Copley, Sarah, Rachel and Jenna Pilkington and great grandson, Nathan Hite. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Nan E. Hite.

Friends will be received on Friday, December 1, 2017 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the Delta Church of Christ, 500 Providence St., Delta, Ohio 43515; where a memorial service honoring Richard’s life will begin at 11:00 AM. Pastor David Underwood will be officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta. Those wishing a show of sympathy, may make contributions to the Delta Volunteer Fire Department, 500 Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515, Delta Church of Christ, 500 Providence St., Delta, Ohio 43515, Bishop Animal Shelter, 5718 21st Ave. W, Bradenton, FL 34209 or a charity of the donor’s choice in his memory. Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, in Delta. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.