Richard Jaggers (1933 – 2017)

Richard Lee Jaggers, age 84, of Stryker passed away early Monday October 30, 2017 in his home following an extended illness.

Prior to his retirement he had been a Tool and Die Maker for the former Young Spring and Wire Company in Archbold for many years.

Mr. Jaggers was born on July 10, 1933 in Springfield, Ohio the son of the late Paul and the late Ethel (McNeal) Jaggers. On November 3, 1959 he married the former Elaine Whitlock and she survives. He was a big sports fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR, the OSU Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns.

Surviving besides his wife Elaine are children; Tim (Rhonda) Jaggers, Sheryl (Steve) Singer, Barry (Lisa) Jaggers, Michelle (Martin) Hernandez, Deanna (Joe)Law and Franklin Jaggers, 15 grand and 11 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings; Rod (Nancy) Jaggers, Harold (Barb) Jaggers and Pam (Jim) Bigler. Preceding him in death besides his parents was son; Terry and brother; Frank.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.GrisierFH.com. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Williams County Humane Society, 9464 Co Rd 13, Bryan, OH 43506. The Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.