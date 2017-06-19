Richard Riegsecker (1931 – 2017)

Richard L. Riegsecker, age 86, of Archbold, passed away on June 12, 2017, in his home while surrounded by his family.

He was born on March 24, 1931, in the family home in Henry County, Ohio, the third son of the late Jacob and Eva (Kauffman) Riegsecker.

On October 2, 1951, he married Betty Storrer who survives him. They were married for 66 years.

Richard’s early years included many hours of creative play and shenanigans with his 3 brothers and young Kauffman uncles. When Richard was eleven, his mother died during childbirth, leaving his dad with 4 young boys. During the next few years, Richard spent much time living between Archbold and Middlebury, Indiana, in the care of his maternal aunts and grandparents. He ultimately graduated from Archbold High School where he played basketball and participated in various musical ensembles.

Pursuing his family’s craft in woodworking, Richard began working for Riegsecker Brothers with his dad and Uncle doing custom milling and building cabinets. After his marriage to Betty, he built the first of three family homes. In 1957, he and his brother Marlin, assumed operations of Fore-Craft, and began making furniture that was flat-packed and required partial assembly by the customer. At the time, the idea of putting together one’s own furniture was a new concept. In 1965, Richard assumed sole responsibility at Fore-Craft after the business expanded to the West Coast.

With growth and a merger, Richard became Vice-President of Manufacturing at Sauder until his retirement in 1994.

Through the years, Richard has served his community in various capacities including Boy Scout leader, Lion’s Club, and a Board member of Miracle Camp, Fairlawn Haven, Christian Service Foundation, and Yokefellow. He also served in different leadership roles throughout his life at Archbold Evangelical Church. Those in the community who were helped by his generosity know it, while others are unaware. That’s how Richard conducted his affairs.

Richard‘s devotion to his family, friends, and his faith was undeniable. His wife, daughters, and their families were the recipients of his incredible generosity, kind spirit, humility, gracious forgiveness, creative craftsmanship, fun-loving adventures, and never ending sense of humor. He was a leader of the best kind ~ one who inspired others by his life rather than his words. In the end, he taught his family how to both live and die with grace and integrity.

Richard is survived his wife, Betty, and his daughters, Beth (Ed) Lugbill of Elkhart, Indiana, Cathy (Ron) King of Archbold, Stephanie (Mike) Mascola, of Columbus, Ohio, and Heidi (Matthew) Phillips of East Lansing, Michigan; 12 grandchildren, Danielle (Karl) Black, Amy (Lucas) Yoder, Chris (Jennifer) King, Alyssa (Steve) Mezsick, Jeremy (Kristin) Lugbill, Justin (Erica) Lugbill, Emily (Dan) Borcherdt, Dustin (Angela) King, Natalie (Jake) Lemle, Leah Polito, Sophie Phillips, and Anna Phillips. He is also survived by 21 great grandchildren and 1 brother, Marlin (Robin)Riegsecker of Upland, California, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, 2 brothers, Walter and Edward, and a granddaughter, Shauna.

Grisier Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.