Richard Wolf (1928 – 2017)

Richard J. Wolf, age 89, of Wauseon, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2017, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Richard had worked for Fulton Manufacturing in Wauseon for 46 years.

He was born in Wauseon, Ohio, on February 21, 1928, the son of Frederick and Edna (Snow) Wolf. On December 5, 1969, he married Ruth Ann Chamberlin, and she preceded him in death in 2013.

He was a lifetime member of the Wauseon Lions Club, a Scoutmaster for Troop 8 in Wauseon, a member of the Homecoming Committee in Wauseon, and was awarded with the James E. West Fellowship Award from the Boy Scouts of America. He was also an ardent Detroit Tigers fan.

Surviving are two sons, David (Julie) Wolf of Fairfax Station, VA, Tim (Vicki) Wolf of Liberty Center; daughter, Rose Ann (Greg) Witt of Wauseon; daughter-in-law, Judy Wolf of Maumee, OH; two step-daughters, Pattie (Jeff) Bowers of Archbold, Sis (Ron) Globke of Middletown, OH; grandchildren, Tiffany (Greg) Leininger, Jennifer (Terry) Barnum, Sarah Vollmar, Emily Witt, Gabe Witt, Shane Wolf, Justin (Karen) Wolf, Nate (Deepali) Wolf, Adam Wolf, Kourtney Wolf, Lance Bowers, Stephanie Bowers, Matt (Ronnie) Wolf, Bethany (Ryan) Wolf, Andrew Globke, and Jacob Globke; as well as his great-grandchildren, Bailey, CJ, Samantha, Brandon, Parker, Sophie, Julie Ann, Ben, Kennedy, Katie, Holly, Amy, Liam, Jana, and Autumn.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann; son, John Wolf; step-daughter, Pam Hoover; grandson, Cody; three brothers, Chester, Charles and Fred Wolf; and three sisters, Ivabelle Poe, Ruth Wolf, and Shirley Graf.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given the Boy Scout Troop #8 in Wauseon. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.griseirfh.com.