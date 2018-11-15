Richard Wyse (1930-2018)

Richard D. Wyse, age 88, of Wauseon, passed away early Thursday morning, November 15, 2018, at Swanton Healthcare Center.

He was born on January 8, 1930, the son of the late Leroy and Florence (Lockman) Wyse. In February of 1951, he married Hazel Frazier, and she survives.

Richard worked for the Lay’s Potato Chip company as a delivery driver, was co-owner with his brother of the Star Brite Laundry, the Star Mobile Court, and was owner of the former Star Auto Theatre, all in Wauseon. He loved to travel – being a snowbird travelling to Florida every winter. Richard also loved to read and golf. He was a member of the St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon.

Surviving are his wife, Hazel; sons, James (Doana), Robert (Kristi), and Mark (Deb); grandchildren, Brent (Marisa) Wyse, Ashely Wyse, Ryan (Whitney) Wyse, Jarrid (Jessica) Wyse, April Wyse, and Ruth Wyse; and five great-grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter, Elizabeth Wyse-Zanin, and his brother, Eugene Wyse.

Visitation for Richard will be on Monday, November 19, 2018, from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. There will be no services. Those wishing a monetary contribution are asked to consider the Wauseon Fire Department or Great Lakes Caring Hospice.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.GrisierFH.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to handle Richard’s care and arrangements.

