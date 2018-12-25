Rick Miller (1957-2018)

Rick G. Miller, age 61 of Maumee, Ohio and formerly of Wauseon, Ohio, went to be with the Lord, after a life-long struggle with his health, on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

He was born on December 14, 1957 to Richard and Maureen Miller. Rick attended Wauseon Schools, graduating in 1976. He went on to college in Knoxville, Tennessee and lived and resided there for years.

He moved back to the Toledo area 10 years ago to be closer to family as his health was declining. Rick was a resident at Addison Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center, Maumee, Ohio, for the past 7 years. The family of Rick Miller would like to thank everyone at Addison Heights who cared and helped Rick each and every day. We are forever grateful.

Rick loved sports. He loved to play, watch, and talk sports. He was a huge Ohio State Buckeye, Green Bay Packer and New York Yankee fan. He had an amazing memory recalling specific scores and plays of many football and baseball championships.

Rick is preceded in death by his father, Richard (Todd) Miller, his mother, Maureen (O’Sullivan) Miller, and his brother, Don Miller. He is survived by his three sisters, Soni (Miller) Voss, Terri (Miller) Herrmann, Risha (Miller) Lighthill, three brother-in-laws, Todd Voss, Michael Herrmann, and Tony Lighthill, two nieces, Taylor Lighthill, Shannon Herrmann, and four nephews, Jack Herrmann, Jake Voss, Jeff Voss, and Austin Lighthill.

Services will be held on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Edgar Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton Street, Wauseon, Ohio at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Donna Stutzman, officiating. Rick will be laid to rest at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Those wishing a monetary contribution are asked to consider the Epilepsy Center of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.GrisierFH.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

