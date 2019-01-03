Rita Stauffer (1923-2019)

Rita C. Stauffer, 95, died Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at Hickory Creek at Hicksville. Rita was born on April 9, 1923, in Defiance County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clement “Butch” and Regina “Dena” (Weber) Moser. She was a graduate of Bryan High School, Bryan, Ohio.

On Feb. 15, 1947, on her parents’ 25th wedding anniversary, she was united in marriage to Hiram V. Stauffer and he preceded her in death in 1988. Rita worked at Holabirds in Bryan and at The American Steel Package in Defiance. After moving to Hicksville in 1947, she worked for 17 years at the Syncro Corp until its closing.

Rita was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, its Alter Rosary Society and Social Club, of which she was a past president. She was a member of the Hicksville Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed doing volunteer work at the old Gift Shop in the hospital, and helping with Meals on Wheels. She worked at the Bargain Box in Hicksville for over 20 years. She also worked for Christ Cupboard for over 20 years. She loved puzzles and enjoyed playing pinochle and cards with the girls who met at Yoder’s restaurant and the Country Club.

Rita is survived by her children, Larry Stauffer, Connie (John) Morton; two grandchildren, Lisa Stauffer, Gregory (Amanda) Stauffer; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.She was preceded in death by a sister, Marjorie Buchholz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Hicksville. Visitation will be at Smith & Brown Funeral Home on Monday from 3-7 p.m.

Burial will be in Six Corners Cemetery, Hicksville. Memorials may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.

