Rita Wilson (1930-2018)

Rita N. Wilson, 87, of Auburn, Indiana and formerly of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 1, 2018 at Betz Nursing Care Facility in Auburn, Indiana after an 8 year battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born on July 7, 1930 to Arthur and Sophia (Fowler) Gibler in Hillsdale County Michigan. Rita graduated from Reading High School in 1948 and she attended Hillsdale College. On June 25, 1950 she married Richard J. Wilson in Reading, Michigan and he preceded her in death on May 21, 2003.

In 1956 Rita and Dick purchased the family restaurant, The Farmers Inn, located in Montpelier and renamed it Wilsons. They operated the popular restaurant until 1993 when it was sold. Rita and Dick enjoyed retirement at their Lake Seneca home. She loved her flower garden, cooking, painting, rug hooking, reading and working alongside her daughter at her business, Fox Farms. Rita had a great love of caring for others. She attended St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier.

Rita is survived by her two daughters, Karin Fox of Edon, Ohio and Kristin (Kirk) Smith of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two grandchildren, Riley and Regan Smith; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 52 years, Dick Wilson; one son, Fritz Wilson in 2001; son-in-law, Jerry Fox in 2018; and two sisters.

A time to receive friends will take place on Monday, July 9, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier, Ohio. A memorial service will be held immediately following calling hours at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jack Teeple to officiate. Rita will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier, Ohio. Donations may be given to Heart to Heart Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Ohio.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.