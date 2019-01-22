Robert “Bob” Bates (1938-2019)

Robert L. “Bob” Bates, age 80, of Wauseon, passed away on Friday, January 18, 2019, at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

Bob was born on December 19, 1938 in Wauseon, to the late Frank and Emily (Vermitt) Bates; graduating from Chesterfield High School in 1956. On May 26, 1978, he married Margaret Helen Reynolds, and she survives.

Bob worked as a custodian for the Wauseon Exempted Village Schools until his retirement in 1987. He was also a Raw Fur Dealer for many years. Bob was a lifelong resident of Wauseon and enjoyed carpentry, had a stand at a Farmer’s Market for many years, and was a friend to all – especially his wonderful neighbors.

Bob is survived by his wife, Margaret Helen; step-children, Melissa Eskins and Doug Williams; grandchildren, Steven Hoeft and Casey Nichols; step-grandchildren, Haley and Hayden Eskins; brothers, Ben and Lyle Bates; sisters, Carol Wilson and Edith Seiler, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Patty Parrott; sister, Agnes Olinger; and brothers, Alvin, Chester, Wayne, Elmer, and Jerry Bates.

According to Bob’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Those wishing a contribution in Bob’s memory are asked to consider the Benevolence of the Family for a charity of their choice.

Online condolences may be offered at www.GrisierFH.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored with Bob’s care and arrangements.

