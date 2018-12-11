Robert “Bob” Gable (1931-2018)

Robert P. “Bob” Gable, 87, of Alvordton passed away Monday evening at his home. He was born on April 10, 1931 in Sylvania to Carl and Ester (Houser) Gable. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. On May 5, 1950 he married Mary Ann Guldi in Petersburg, Michigan and she preceded him in death.

Bob was a member of the Alvordton United Brethren Church, where he enjoyed singing during the worship service on Sundays. He was a Millcreek Township farmer for all of his life. He was the Mayor of Alvordton for about 20 years until 1983.

He worked at Millcreek-West Unity Schools as a school bus driver and custodian. He was also a Rural Carrier for the United States Postal Service in the Alvordton area, retiring in 1997. During his retirement years Bob and his wife worked for the Bryan Times delivering newspapers to various towns.

He is survived by his children Michael P. (Brenda) Gable of Alvordton and Diane (Jeff) Carpenter of Waldron, Michigan; five grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren; and three sisters Ester, Marilyn and Carol.

Visitation for Bob will be on Saturday, December 15th from 10-11:30am at the Alvordton United Brethren Church in Alvordton. Services will follow at 11:30am at the church. Interment will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Alvordton.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Alvordton First Responders Fire Department. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

