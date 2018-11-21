Robert Hutchinson (1955-2018)

Robert Steven Hutchinson, age 63, of Bryan, passed away at 10:20 P.M. on Saturday, November 17, 2018, shorty after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness centers in Bryan.

Mr. Hutchinson had been employed by Bard Manufacturing for many years retiring in 1994. He was a member of Bryan Masonic Lodge #215 F&AM, Royal Arch Masons, Chapter #45, and Bryan Commandery #74, Knights Templar, and the Sons of the Confederate Veterans.

An excellent mechanic, he enjoyed working on cars, fishing and was an enthusiastic history buff. Most of all he loved being with his family, especially his kids and grandkids.

Robert Steven Hutchinson was born on August 1, 1955, in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of Robert C. and Madge (Thacker) Hutchinson. He married Grace Barrera on November 20, 1974, in Edgerton, Ohio and she survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Rebekah Hutchinson, of Bryan; five grandchildren, Alisha, Renee, Kayla, Levi and Jesse; three sisters, Pamela Stoots, of Hudson, Michigan, Karen (Robert) Davis, in Delaware, and Jan Page, of Edon, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Rachel R. Altaffer in January of 2018; and two brothers, John and James “Jay” Hutchinson.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 24, 2018, from 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. A Masonic service will be held at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home followed by a funeral service with Pastor Bud Yoder officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals.

