Robert Leupp (1931 – 2018)

Robert “Bob” Leupp, slipped peacefully into Heaven at his home on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. He was the last of the Leupp’s to be born at the Leupp Homestead in rural Archbold on September 13, 1931 to John J. and Florence (Kutzli) Leupp. On. August 9, 1975, he was married to Mary Kimble. Bob was a 1950 graduate of Archbold High School where he excelled in all shop programs! His early years saw him raising poultry and livestock on the home farm, and farm work continued through his high school years. An “inventor” from the early years, he always came up with an “easier” way to perform tasks.

Although Bob was a Millwright by profession, he was a “Jack of All Trades”. A product of the Depression, he surrounded himself with items to be repurposed. This skill endeared him to family, friends, and neighbors.

His work career began at Castle Coach in Stryker. Following his employment there, he relocated to Abington, Virginia, where he managed a Mobile Home Factory Plant for several years. Returning to this area he did precision work at the Aro Corporation in Bryan before joining the team at Napoleon Lumber Company. He was a professional in the agri-business trade. In April of 1990, Bob and his son, Greg, purchased the Construction/Erection business from Napoleon Lumber Company and formed Leupp Building Service. Bob later sold this business to Greg in 2002.

Bob was a former pilot, having rebuilt his Aeronca Chief airplane. He and Mary enjoyed bowling for several years. They were able to enjoy several vacations in Italy, Portugal, Hawaii, and Puerto Vallarta. Bob was an avid fisherman, and not only enjoyed his personal well-stocked pond, but spent many winters on the Gulf of Mexico at Corpus Christi, Texas.

Bob and Mary embraced a special marriage based on love, laughter, trust and a special system of checks and balances based on their individual backgrounds. This produced a co-mingled family of 11 children, 10 of who still survive. Gregory (Theresa) Leupp of Angola, IN, Douglas Leupp of Marion, OH, Maureen (Mike) Boissa of Reading, PA, Patricia (Tim) Pfau of Kalamazoo, MI, Christine Saputo of Corpus Christi, TX, David (Helen) Pfau of Palm Harbor, FL, Scott (Karen) Saputo of Napoleon, Steve (Julie) Saputo of Napoleon, Amy (Ed) Guthrie of Holland, OH, Jeff (Tammy) Carl of Napoleon. They were privileged to enjoy 26 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his former spouse, Barbara Hoffman Schindler, the mother of his children.

In addition to his parents, Bob was pre-deceased by his beloved daughter, Susan E. Leupp Kulka, siblings; Hazen, John, Charles, Kathryn Meyer, Victor and James.

As requested by Bob, there will be no public funeral. Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at his residence starting at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 30, 2018. The invitation is extended to family, friends, neighbors, in-laws and out-laws. A balloon lift-off will be celebrated at 10:00 P.M.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. John’s Christian Church, St. Augustine Catholic School, or the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.

