Robert Morr Jr. (1945 – 2017)

Robert E. Morr Jr., 72, of Delta, peacefully passed away at his home, surrounded by his family early Saturday morning, November 11, 2017.

He was born in Wauseon on April 16, 1945 to the late Robert E. Morr Sr. and Eileen (Trigg) Morr.

Bob graduated from Delta High School in 1963 and went on to Adrian College; where he played football for 2 years and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

Bob married Kathryn (Breuer) on June 19, 1971 and she survives. He served over 30 years teaching High School Social Studies, before retiring from the Delta School System after 16 years. Bob’s passion for football led to 40 years of coaching the sport. He will also be remembered as a talented track coach of which he also inspired student athletes for many years.

Bob’s hobbies included traveling to visit past exchange students, being an antique dealer and gifted furniture restorer. He was a past volunteer with the Delta Fire and Rescue and active member with the Delta United Methodist Church and Fulton County Historical Society. Above all Bob loved spending time with his loving family and attending as many athletic events or performances his own children, exchange student “children” and grandchildren were in.

Bob is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathryn; two sons, children, Doug (Nikki Schuette) Morr and Darren (Amy Baxter) Morr; brother, Gary (Patt Gongwer) Morr; grandchildren, Trent, Coleton, Joscelyn, Brock, Brady and Carter; nephews, Mike (Amy Demaline) Morr, Mark Morr and many others.

Friends will be received from 2:00 – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Drive, Delta, OH 43515. Pastor Teresa Wenrick will be officiating. Interment will follow at Raker Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to the Delta Fire Company for the Youth Program, 500 Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515, Delta Recreation Council for a walk path throughout the park, 401 Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515 or the Fulton County Historical Society’s new building fund at 229 Monroe St., Wauseon Ohio 43567 in Bob’s memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.