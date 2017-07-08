Robert O. Bever (1928 – 2017)

Robert O. Bever, 88 years, of Bryan, man of faith, family, and farm, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 6, 2017 in his residence.

Bob was born September 16, 1928 in Bryan, the son of the late Roy and Hazel (Kaiser) Bever. He was a 1946 graduate of Bryan High School. He married Donna E. Carlin on November 12, 1950 in Pulaski, and she survives.

Bob was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict Era, serving from 1950- 1952. A lifelong farmer, Bob loved to work his farm, planting and harvesting all of God’s bounty, and raising miniature horses. He was a member of First Brethren Church, Bryan Rotary Club, where he had 33 years of perfect attendance, Bryan Moose Lodge 1064 and was a former 4-H advisor. In his free time, Bob enjoyed wintering in Florida, where he played shuffle board. He also cherished his antique 1948 Dodge pickup truck that he originally purchased and cared for over his lifetime and his antique tractors.

Surviving is his wife, Donna of Bryan; five sons, Neal Robert (Karen Murray-Bever) Bever of Bryan, Ned Allan (Lori) Bever of Reading, Michigan, Mark Carl (Cindy) Bever of Bryan, Michael Lynn (Suzanne) Bever of Bryan and Brent Olin (Lisa) Bever of Bryan; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, one infant brother, Ned Leroy Bever, and great-grandson, Korbyn Bever La-Londe.

Visitation for Robert O. Bever will be held Monday, July 10, 2017 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2017 in First Brethren Church, 13050 County Road C, Bryan, with Pastor Bill Priest officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be given to First Brethren Church, 13050 County Road C, Bryan, Ohio 43506 or Community Health Professionals Home Care and Hospice, 127 Blakeslee Avenue, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

You can send your condolences or share your memories with the family by visiting Bob’s obituary page at www.oberlinturnbull.com

