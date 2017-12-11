Robert Stuller (1924 – 2017)

Robert Franklin “Frank” Stuller, 93 years, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, December 7, 2017 at Hillside Country Living, Bryan.

Frank was born September 2, 1924 in Bryan, the son of the late Rollie and Beulah (Rosendaul) Stuller.

He was a 1942 graduate of Bryan High School, where he was an all-league tackle and senior letterman of the football team.

He was a veteran of WWII, during which time he was stationed in Alaska and India, traveling the world’s oceans by troop ship. He married Mary M. Koby on August 16, 1948 in Bryan, and she preceded him in death on May 1, 1995. Frank was a dedicated 40-year employee as a stationary engineer at Pet Milk Company until it closed. Frank was an outdoorsman, birdwatcher, avid reader and loved watching sports. His sense of humor, generosity and great curiosity about the world was always on display.

Preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Mary (Koby) Stuller; brother, Rollie (Doris) Stuller, Jr.; sisters, Maude (Robert) Russell and Lois (Bob) Beals. He is survived by his sister, Margaret Dilts of Stryker, Ohio; three children, Mike (Deb) Stuller of Bryan, Sandi Algeo of Orient, Ohio and Sue Stuller of Bryan; three grandchildren, Heather (John) Cordell, Jason (Andrea) Stuller and Jennifer (Mike) Zugelder; two great-grandchildren, Ava and Juliana Zugelder; two step-great-grandchildren, JJ and Holly Short along with many nieces and nephews.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be given to the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 3100 West Central Avenue, Suite 150, Toledo, Ohio 43606 or to CHP Hospice, 1215 South Portland Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

You can send your condolences or share your memories with the family by visiting Frank’s obituary page at www.oberlinturnbull.com