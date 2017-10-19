Robert Wagner (1938 – 2017)

Robert D. Wagner, 78 years, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Genesis Healthcare-Bryan Center, Bryan, where he was a resident for the past week.

Bob was born October 21, 1938 in Mt. Gilead, Ohio, the son of the late William R. and Ruth (Nesbitt) Wagner.

He was a 1956 graduate of Mount Gilead High School. He graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in 1963. He married Nancy E. Wilson on December 16, 1960 in Mt. Gilead, Ohio, and she survives. Bob worked for General Motors in Columbus as a Process Engineer for five years. Moving to Bryan, Bob worked for Trim Trends Inc., for 34 years as an Environmental Manager, retiring in 2000. He was member of Bryan First Church of Christ where he served as an Elder as well as serving in many other capacities. Bob enjoyed jogging, bike riding and enjoying nature. He treasured the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and their academic and sporting events.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy of Bryan; three children, Robert D. (Carla) Wagner Jr. of Continental, Ohio, Lisa (Chris) Parker of Danville, California and Susan (David) Jarvis of Upper Arlington, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Elizabeth Wagner, Zachary Wagner, Joshua Wagner, Maddie Parker, Katie Parker, Emily Dunlevie, Brock Dunlevie, Carter Dunlevie and Jake Dunlevie; three great-grandchildren, Addy, Oliver and Evie. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, John H. Wagner.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be given to Bryan First Church of Christ 129 North Walnut Street, Bryan, Ohio, 43506.

You can send your condolences or share your memories with the family by visiting Bob’s obituary page at www.oberlinturnbull.com