Robert Waldvogel (1939-2019)

Robert G. Waldvogel, age 79, of Stryker, Ohio, died at 6:30 A.M. on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance.

Mr. Waldvogel worked at Four County Career Center for 28 years as a custodian. He also had worked at his family’s business, the Fireside Truck Stop, when he was young. Robert coached baseball from Little League to Pony League and also Industrial League softball for many years. He was a fan of the Detroit Tigers and enjoyed the outdoors and farming.

Robert G. Waldvogel was born on September 9, 1939 , in Stryker, the son of George E. and Harriet (Schlosser) Waldvogel. He married Sally E. Furrow on November 23, 1963, in Bryan, Ohio, and she survives.

Also surviving are his children, Cindy (James Beltz) McIlvain, of Bryan, Kelly (Kimberly) Waldvogel, of Delta and Jenny (Mike Rodeheaver) Waldvogel, of Stryker; eleven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Sandra Waldvogel, of Stryker and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Bill and Gary (Bernadine) Waldvogel.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 4, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 7:00 P.M. with Pastor Matt Dodd officiating.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice.

