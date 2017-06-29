Robert Wyse (1931 – 2017)

Robert Harlan Wyse passed away at the age of 86 in Santa Clarita, California on Saturday, June 17, 2017 from complications with Parkinson’s disease.

Robert was born on June 3, 1931 in West Unity, Ohio (the Buckeye State), to Aaron and Blanche Ruihley. After their passing in a car accident when he was six years old, Robert was adopted by his uncle Edward and aunt Georgia (Stuckey) Wyse. Robert is survived by his brother Dean Wyse, and brother-in-law, Lance Johnston. Family members who are resting in peace are: sister Evelyn L. (Ruihley) Newcomb, brothers Aaron Ruihley Jr. and Richard (Ruihley) Stuckey, and sister Elaine (Wyse) Johnston.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann (Yedica) Wyse of Santa Clarita, CA; his daughter Teresa (Wyse) Cox and son-in-law Dean Cox of Santa Clarita, CA; and daughter Shelley (Wyse) Zearley and son-in-law Jeff Zearley of Anaheim, CA. He is also survived by his four grandchildren and their spouses/partners: Justin Cox and Elaine (Radovolsky) Cox of Pleasanton, CA; Chelsea (Cox) Gillman and Max Gillman of Santa Clarita, CA; Jessica Niblett and Josh Cameron of Costa Mesa, CA; and Jeremy and Elyse Niblett of Laguna Niguel, CA.

Robert was a navy veteran and spent the majority of his career as the Administrator for Visalia, Community Hospital, Sierra Medical Group, and Kaweah Medical Group in Visalia, California.

He was an active member, deacon, trustee, and treasurer of Faith Baptist Church in Visalia, California, and was committed to his faith in God. He loved music, sang in the church choir, and played the trumpet. He was an avid Dodger fan and sports enthusiast. He and his wife, Shirley, enjoyed traveling to their home state of Ohio to visit family and friends, trips to Hawaii, and various cruises; with one of their favorite California excursions being trips to Pismo Beach on the central coast.

Robert was devoted and loved his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, and friends. He was a man who contributed to life and work through his ability to manage projects, raise money, operate organizations, and achieve the vision of those who wanted to build, grow and develop a better future for others. In this way, he left his quiet, yet indelible, stamp on his community. He was a man of integrity, and someone who you could always trust in, and count on, to achieve more than one thought possible.

His family will forever love him and greatly miss him. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Faith Baptist Church in Visalia, CA on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 2:00 pm. He will be honored with a military burial service at Miramar in San Diego (date and time to be determined). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kaweah Delta Hospital Foundation in memory of Robert Wyse. A Wyse Family Scholarship for continuing education will be set-up through Faith Baptist Church.