Robson Hits Walk-Off Single In 10th, Toledo Beats Rochester 4-3

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Jacob Robson hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Rochester Red Wings 4-3 on Sunday.

Warwick Saupold scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

Earlier in the inning, Pete Kozma singled, scoring Harold Castro to tie the game 3-3.

The Red Wings took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th when Juan Graterol hit an RBI single, scoring LaMonte Wade.

Caleb Thielbar (4-1) got the win in relief while John Curtiss (2-4) took the loss in the International League game.

Kennys Vargas homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Red Wings.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.