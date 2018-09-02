Robson Leads Toledo Over Columbus 10-5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacob Robson homered and had three hits as the Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Columbus Clippers 10-5 on Sunday.

Trailing 2-0, the Mud Hens took the lead for good with five runs in the third inning. Robson hit a solo home run en route to the three-run lead.

Toledo southpaw Matt Hall (4-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Shao-Ching Chiang (4-5) took the loss in the International League game after giving up three runs and three hits over 2 1/3 innings.

With the win, Toledo improved to 13-6 against Columbus this season.

