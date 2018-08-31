Robson’s Double Leads Toledo To 4-3 Win Over Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jacob Robson hit a run-scoring double in the seventh inning to give the Toledo Mud Hens a 4-3 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday.

Jarrod Saltalamacchia scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single.

The double by Robson scored Saltalamacchia to give the Mud Hens a 4-3 lead.

Jerrick Suiter hit an RBI single, bringing home Jacob Stallings in the second inning to give the Indians a 1-0 lead. The Mud Hens came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when Jason Krizan hit an RBI single and Harold Castro hit a sacrifice fly.

Indianapolis tied the game 3-3 in the sixth when Suiter hit an RBI double, scoring Eric Wood.

Paul Voelker (6-3) got the win in relief while Michael Feliz (2-1) took the loss in the International League game. Zac Houston pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his ninth save of the season.

Stallings doubled and singled twice for the Indians.

